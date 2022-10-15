In photos: As Diwali nears, this pottery village in West Bengal is returning to its old rhythm
Updated: October 15, 2022 2:27:12 pm
Aa soon as you enter West Bengal's Chaltaberia village, a row of shops selling earthern lamps and idols, clay water bottles and other home decorations catch your eye. (Express photo Shashi Ghosh)
Houses surround the shops and workers work together on the products. (Express photo Shashi Ghosh)
Some make lamps while others work on idols of gods and goddesses by molding them. (Express photo Shashi Ghosh)
Clay lamps sold in several parts of India like Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Gujarat, Assam, Patna, and Rajasthan, especially during festival season. (Express photo Shashi Ghosh)
Small idols of Lakshmi-Ganesh too are in huge demand during the festival season. (Express photo Shashi Ghosh)
Ahead of the upcoming Diwali festival, the demand for lamps have increased. For an industry that is reeling under the double blow of cheap Chinese lights and the Covid-19 pandemic, the festival rush is welcome. (Express photo Shashi Ghosh)
Artist Swapan Pal, the owner of a pottery factory in Chaltaberia, said that their products are exported to various states. (Express photo Shashi Ghosh)
Artist Milan Das said nearly 80 families are involved in pottery for generations. They each make 4,000 lamps every day. (Express photo Shashi Ghosh)
Artist Malti Pal said that a good number of orders are coming from outside the state this season. (Express photo Shashi Ghosh)
However, the rate at which oil prices are rising has made it difficult to ship goods abroad. (Express photo Shashi Ghosh)