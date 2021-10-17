MUST READ
- Pandora Papers: Arrested, facing Rs 7,000-crore default, Kolkata’s Nilesh Parekh went offshore
- Kerala landslide: Locals displaced, shifted to rehabilitation camps; death toll rises to 18
- Amit Khare: The man in the corner office
- Recent killings in Valley have dashed Kashmiri Pandits' hope of going back
- Day after, farm unions say Nihangs addressed farmers from Singhu stage
- Sunday Long Reads: Amitav Ghosh interview, the art of letting go, and more
Festival of lights ahead: Diyas in markets herald DiwaliUpdated: October 17, 2021 10:28:12 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- J&K: After two more killings, non-local labourers to be moved to security camps
- CitiesRakesh Tikait on Singhu lynching: 'Nihangs said it is religious issue, no link with farmers' protest'
- EntertainmentWhen Raj Babbar said wife Nadira was 'mature' enough to understand his love for Smita Patil
- EntertainmentThe Big Picture first impression: Strictly for Ranveer Singh fans
- TrendingThis 'low budget' version of Squid Game created by Nigerian kids impresses fans online
- Trending'Don't want to beg': Spirited elderly woman selling pens to earn a living wins hearts online
- SportsT20 World Cup Group Stage matches: All you need to know
- SportsDecision on Dhoni's retention will be taken only after knowing rules: CSK
- OpinionMindset that harms human rights
- Who are Nihangs, in spotlight after Singhu lynching?
- LifestyleShiddat actor Radhika Madan is upping her fashion game, one look at a time
- TechnologyWhat to expect from Apple’s 'Unleashed' product announcement event