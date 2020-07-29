3 / 7

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier announced an extension of the biweekly lockdown till August 31. Besides, the lockdown in containment zones had also been extended till August 31. Many people were out on the streets in the morning breaking the lockdown rules. The number of people on the streets decreased around afternoon under the strict surveillance of the police on Wednesday at Barasat, North 24 Pargana.