Toggle Menu Sections
Delhi’s Safdarjung Tomb gets architectural illuminationhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/india-news/delhis-safdarjung-tomb-gets-architectural-illumination-5839988/

Delhi’s Safdarjung Tomb gets architectural illumination

To highlight the architecture of the 17th Century monument, including arches and minarets, 213 technologically advanced LED lights are being used. These will consume 62% less electricity as compared to conventional light fixtures.

Safdarjung Tomb, safdarjung tomb lights up, safdarjung tomb lit up photos, Safdarjung Tomb Delhi, Delhi Safdarjung Tomb, Safdarjung Tomb timings, Safdarjung Tomb ASI, Delhi, Delhi news, indian express

Delhi's evenings got a bit more attractive with the 'architectural illumination' of the historic Safdarjung Tomb on Friday. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Safdarjung Tomb, safdarjung tomb lights up, safdarjung tomb lit up photos, Safdarjung Tomb Delhi, Delhi Safdarjung Tomb, Safdarjung Tomb timings, Safdarjung Tomb ASI, Delhi, Delhi news, indian express

Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel and New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi inaugurated the architectural illumination that aims to enhance tourist experience. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Safdarjung Tomb, safdarjung tomb lights up, safdarjung tomb lit up photos, Safdarjung Tomb Delhi, Delhi Safdarjung Tomb, Safdarjung Tomb timings, Safdarjung Tomb ASI, Delhi, Delhi news, indian express

Qutub Minar and Tughlaqabad Fort are also expected to be upgraded. The Archaeological Survey of India has previously undertaken similar initiatives at the Red Fort, the Humayun's Tomb, and the Purana Qila in Delhi. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Safdarjung Tomb, safdarjung tomb lights up, safdarjung tomb lit up photos, Safdarjung Tomb Delhi, Delhi Safdarjung Tomb, Safdarjung Tomb timings, Safdarjung Tomb ASI, Delhi, Delhi news, indian express

The arches and minarets of the 18-century Mughal-era monument, the Safdarjung Tomb, will now stand awashed in the light of 213 "technologically advanced LEDs". (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Safdarjung Tomb, safdarjung tomb lights up, safdarjung tomb lit up photos, Safdarjung Tomb Delhi, Delhi Safdarjung Tomb, Safdarjung Tomb timings, Safdarjung Tomb ASI, Delhi, Delhi news, indian express

The tomb will be illuminated from 7:30 PM to 11:00 PM daily and it will cost the government Rs 9,000 monthly. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 MCU phase 4 unveiled: Natalie Portman to portray female Thor and other major announcements
2 UP man gets Rs 128-crore electricity bill for using ‘fan and light’
3 Hong Kong police seize explosives as rival camps rally