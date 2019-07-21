India News Delhi’s Safdarjung Tomb gets architectural illumination To highlight the architecture of the 17th Century monument, including arches and minarets, 213 technologically advanced LED lights are being used. These will consume 62% less electricity as compared to conventional light fixtures. Delhi's evenings got a bit more attractive with the 'architectural illumination' of the historic Safdarjung Tomb on Friday. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel and New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi inaugurated the architectural illumination that aims to enhance tourist experience. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) Qutub Minar and Tughlaqabad Fort are also expected to be upgraded. The Archaeological Survey of India has previously undertaken similar initiatives at the Red Fort, the Humayun's Tomb, and the Purana Qila in Delhi. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) The arches and minarets of the 18-century Mughal-era monument, the Safdarjung Tomb, will now stand awashed in the light of 213 "technologically advanced LEDs". (Express photo by Amit Mehra) The tomb will be illuminated from 7:30 PM to 11:00 PM daily and it will cost the government Rs 9,000 monthly. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)