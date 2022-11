5 / 11

The Delhi government on Monday decided to reopen schools which were closed for primary classes since Saturday even as environmentalists have warned against "knee jerk" reaction. In picture: Students leave from a school after attending their classes, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Friday announced that primary schools will be closed from Saturday in view of the spike in pollution levels in the national capital. (PTI Photo)