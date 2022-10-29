Delhi smog: As AQI hits ‘severe’, haze descends over National Capital
October 29, 2022 2:04:13 pm
A layer of pungent haze lingered over Delhi on Saturday morning as the city's air quality neared the "severe" zone amid adverse meteorological conditions -- low temperatures and calm winds -- and an increase in incidents of stubble burning in Punjab.
In this image, a man is seen walking at Kartavya Path amid low visibility. (PTI)
Out of 35 monitoring stations for which 24-hour average data was available at 10 am, 20 stations recorded AQI in the ‘severe’ category, while 14 stations registered AQI in the ‘very poor’ category. A single station, the one at Mandir Marg, had the city’s best air quality, which was in the ‘poor’ category.
Here, vehicles are seen plying amid smog at NH24 in New Delhi. (PTI)
A man wearing a mask rides a bicycle at Anand Vihar amid smog, in New Delhi. (PTI)
The 24-hour average AQI was ‘severe’ at stations including Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Jahangirpuri, ITO, Bawana, Rohini, Narela, Dwarka, Shadipur, RK Puram, Sonia Vihar and Nehru Nagar. AQI between 401 and 500 is considered to be 'severe'. (PTI)
A worker sprays water to curb pollution due to smog in New Delhi. (PTI)
An elderly person wearing a mask walks at Anand Vihar amid smog in New Delhi. (PTI)
Delhi’s air quality is likely to remain ‘very poor’ till October 31, according to a forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System. (PTI)
A metro runs on a track as vehicles ply amid smog at Anand Vihar, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. A layer of pungent haze lingered over Delhi on Saturday morning as the city's air quality neared the "severe" zone. (PTI)