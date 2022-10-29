2 / 8

Out of 35 monitoring stations for which 24-hour average data was available at 10 am, 20 stations recorded AQI in the ‘severe’ category, while 14 stations registered AQI in the ‘very poor’ category. A single station, the one at Mandir Marg, had the city’s best air quality, which was in the ‘poor’ category. Here, vehicles are seen plying amid smog at NH24 in New Delhi. (PTI)