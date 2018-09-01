Delhi receives heavy rainfall causing major traffic jams at several parts
- SportsAsian Games 2018: Amit Panghal wins Gold in Men's 49 kg Boxing
- Passenger 'urinates' on woman's seat in Air India flight, Jayant Sinha seeks probe
- SportsAsia Cup 2018, India squad: Virat Kohli rested, Rohit Sharma to lead
- Kerala floods: Evidence of unscientific dam management should be examined, says ecologist
- EntertainmentSonu Sood responds to Kangana Ranaut's remarks: Constantly playing the woman card is ridiculous
- EntertainmentSunny Leone and Daniel Weber spend time together on their Dubai vacation
- EntertainmentBox office report 2018: Month of August turns out to be average for Bollywood
- EntertainmentStree box office collection Day 1: Rajkummar Rao film earns Rs 6.82 crore on opening day
- SportsAsian Games 2018 Day 14 Live Updates
- SportsKohli rested, Sharma to lead in Asia Cup
- SportsPanghal beats Olympic Champ to win gold
- TechnologyIFA 2018: Huawei Mate 20 Lite with Kirin 710, four cameras launched
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy J4 Prime, Galaxy J6 Prime spotted on official site; launch soon?
- TechnologyMotorola One Power first look: Android One device with a massive battery
