Rains are back in Delhi, so are waterlogged roads

Traffic moved at a snail's pace after water stagnated under a bridge near Old Delhi Railway Station.

Heavy rain lashed the national capital on Monday leaving a number of places waterlogged. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Traffic moved at a snail's pace after water stagnated under a bridge near Old Delhi Railway Station. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Pedestrians and commuters waded through the inundated roadway. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Delhi woke up to a humid morning on Monday, with the minimum temperature settling at 24.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, said IMD. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

According to the MeT department, the humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 92 per cent. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

The Safdarjung Observatory had recorded 50.2 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. IMD had predicted more rains later in the day. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

