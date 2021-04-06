Latest news
- West Bengal phase 3 voting today: Swapan, Ashima among 205 candidates
- Coal pilferage: Abhishek dares Centre to start investigation against all culprits
- Express investigation: Individual liberty cannot be taken away without proper application of mind, says Allahabad HC
- Hand pump buried in sand, temple without deity: Seven villages start vanishing from Odisha map
- Detention despite bail: Why District Magistrates love the NSA
- Arrested in Agusta case, middleman named in deal to make Rafale models
- Won’t let any move to stop polls mid-way: Mamata Banerjee
- Foundation day: Hoist party flag at home, BJP tells office-bearers
Silent night for Delhiites as curfew comes into force amid rising Covid casesUpdated: April 6, 2021 11:24:23 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- BusinessIMF projects India's growth rate to jump to impressive 12.5 per cent in 2021
- Assembly polls: Assam records 82% voter turnout, Bengal 78% in third phase
- EntertainmentHappy Birthday Jeetendra: When the actor called Sridevi and Jaya Prada his 'bread and butter', said he owed his career to Telugu films
- EntertainmentKatrina Kaif tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine
- TrendingThis viral TikTok explaining how COVID-19 vaccine works is winning the internet
- TrendingViral Video: Firefighter sprints out of shower while responding to emergency call
- SportsOf all the people to pick on for her agenda, I can’t believe she has chosen my son: Moeen Ali's father
- How the cricketing world rallied around Moeen Ali after Taslima Nasreen’s ‘ISIS’ tweet
- OpinionNew buyers for government bonds needed to bring down borrowing cost
- Explained: Fighting Left Wing Extremism in Chhattisgarh, elsewhere
- LifestyleSonam Kapoor's latest photoshoot proves she is the ultimate fashionista
- TechnologyHomingos: BITS-Pilani alumni’s smart photo product picturing an AR-driven social network