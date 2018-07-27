2 / 7

Interacting with the media, Anuj Dayal, the Executive Director of corporate communications at DMRC, was quoted by PTI as saying: "The mandatory nod from the Commission of Railway Safety (CMRS) was received yesterday, subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions and stipulations. Operations will soon begin on the stretch, but the exact date has not been decided yet." (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)