Celebrations across parts of Delhi begin as the Aam Aadmi Party wins Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, crossing the halfway mark with 131 seats, according to results declared by the State Election Commission (SEC). (Express Photo)
2 / 7
The MCD polls, held on December 4 this year, saw a voter turnout of 50.48%. In this picture, AAP supporters celebrate outside a counting centre at Patel Nagar, in New Delhi, on Wednesday, (PTI Photo)
3 / 7
This was the first election after the MCD was reunified earlier this year. The MCD has 250 wards, and a party was required to secure 126 of them to win. (PTI Photo)
4 / 7
People can also be seen celebrating AAP's victory in other states of India. Here, AAP workers celebrate the Delhi MCD election results at Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Vashi in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
5 / 7
Data shared by the SEC show that upscale neighbourhoods of South Delhi saw the lowest voter turnout, whereas the rural pockets and parts of Northeast Delhi, where riots took place in 2020, saw the highest polling percentages. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)
6 / 7
Here, supporters are seen waving a BJP flag outside a counting centre as the results are declared. (PTI Photo)
7 / 7
AAP candidate from the Inder Puri ward Jyoti Gautam celebrates her win with supporters outside a counting centre for the MCD elections at Gole Market, in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)