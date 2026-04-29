Delhi Mayoral Election: BJP’s Pravesh Wahi elected MCD Mayor with majority
BJP councillor from Anand Vihar, Monika Pant, was elected deputy mayor with 156 votes
April 29, 2026 19:26 IST
April 29, 2026 19:26 IST
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BJP councillor from Rohini East Pravesh Wahi was elected mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Wednesday after securing a majority of votes in the civic body elections (Source: Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
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Wahi secured 156 votes, with support from 14 councillors of the Indraprastha Vikas Party, while Congress candidate Hazi Zaraf received nine votes (Source: Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
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BJP councillor from Anand Vihar Monika Pant was elected deputy mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi with 156 votes (Source: Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
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The elections also saw BJP councillors Jai Bhagwan Yadav from Begumpur and Manish Chadha from Paharganj elected to the standing committee of the civic body (Source: Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
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Meanwhile, AAP councillor Jalaj Chaudhary from Shalimar Bagh was elected to the MCD panel (Source: Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
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However, AAP councillor Jalaj Chaudhary from Shalimar Bagh was elected to the MCD panel (Source: Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
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After being elected mayor, Pravesh Wahi thanked Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and BJP leadership, stating that efforts would focus on cleaning and developing Delhi in the coming months (Source: Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
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The electoral college for the mayoral election comprised 273 votes, including councillors, MLAs nominated by the Delhi Assembly, Lok Sabha MPs and Rajya Sabha members from Delhi, with 137 votes required for victory (Source: Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)