AAP’s show of strength at Rajghat as Kejriwal accuses BJP of trying to topple Delhi govt
August 25, 2022 4:58:54 pm
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited Rajghat today to pray for the failure of BJP's 'Operation Lotus'. In picture, Arvind Kejriwal can be seen at Rajghat with other AAP party leaders. (Express Photo)
Delhi CM Arvind reaches Rajghat in New Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said Thursday that 12 of its MLAs have been contacted by leaders in the BJP to break away from AAP and help topple the Delhi government. (Express Photo)
AAP MLAs reach Rajghat to join other party leaders. (Express Photo)
Media persons at Rajghat. Kejriwal said nothing was recovered by the Central Bureau of Investigation during its raid at Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s residence earlier this week. (Express Photo)
Talking to reporters, Kejriwal said that even mattresses and walls at my deputy Manish Sisodia’s residence were searched by the CBI, but not even a single unaccounted penny was found. (Express Photo)
Recently AAP has been at the receiving end with Manish Sisodia's residence being raided by the CBI. In photo, a security personnel stands guard at Rajghat. (Express Photo)
Arvind Kejriwal said that the people have elected a "hardcore honest" government in Delhi. In picture, another party person can be seen entering Rajghat premises. (Express Photo)
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence was raided by CBI following allegations of his involvement with corruption in Delhi government’s now-withdrawn Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. In picture, security persons can be seen outside Rajghat. (Express Photo)
AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj addressed the media on Thursday after the leaders met at Kejriwal's residence (Express Photo)