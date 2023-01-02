‘80% of Delhi’s fleet will run on electricity’: CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 50 e-buses
January 2, 2023 21:23 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday flagged off 50 e-buses under Delhi Transport Corporation. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)
The flagging off ceremony was held at the Rajghat Depot in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that eighty per cent of Delhi’s bus fleet will run on electricity by 2025. He also asserted that acquisition of e-buses will go a long way in reducing pollution in the national capital. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)
Kejriwal also shared a roadmap for procurement of electric buses. He said the government will be buying 1,500 such buses in 2023 and by 2025, 6,380 electric buses will be procured. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)
The electric buses are equipped with facilities like panic buttons, GPS, and cameras. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)
“We have 300 electric buses now. Delhi has 7,379 buses plying on its roads currently which is the highest number of buses plying on the roads in the last 75 years," Kejriwal said. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot during the flagging off ceremony of the e-buses. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)