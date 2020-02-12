Must Read
- Horoscope Today, February 12, 2020: Check astrology prediction
- Samsung brings back nostalgia with Galaxy Z Flip, launches new 5G flagship phones
- Delhi AAP govt formation LIVE updates
- Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra first impressions: Stylish and maybe worth the hype
- Explained: How wide is the gender gap in science?
- Nepal suspends licence of hotel where 8 Indians died
- One big reason for India's whitewash: Jasprit Bumrah's form
- Confrontation to reconciliation, SC ruling helped Kejriwal recalibrate
- In Kerala, regular surveys hit a wall amid CAA-NRC suspicion: officials
Delhi elections: Manish Sisodia celebrates AAP’s victory with thank you rallyUpdated: February 12, 2020 7:38:51 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- What does the conviction of Hafiz Saeed mean?
- CitiesFashion designer Wendell Rodricks passes away at Goa home
- EntertainmentBaaghi 3 song Dus Bahane 2.0: Recreate and ruin
- EntertainmentIrrfan Khan has a heartfelt message for fans ahead of Angrezi Medium trailer
- TrendingNASA debunks myth behind #BroomstickChallenge
- Trending'When prank got out of control': Man held, faces 5 years jail for coronavirus scare on Moscow train
- SportsRitu Phogat aims for Khabib-inspired takedown in One Championship
- SportsRCB to get new name after social media accounts go blank
- OpinionAAP win provides relief, hope. But by ignoring ideological questions, party remains within BJP’s framework
- Explained: What does the conviction of Hafiz Saeed mean?
- Lifestyle Oscars 2020: Academy's refusal to show postpartum ad triggers debate
- TechnologyWhatsApp now has 2 billion users