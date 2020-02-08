Must Read
- Click to read live updates on the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020
- Horoscope Today, February 8, 2020
- Dec 16 gangrape case: Sinful to hang convicts when law lets them live, says court
- In rare move, comment expunged from PM’s speech in Parliament
- Kerala withdraws ‘state calamity’ status on coronavirus infections
Battle for Delhi: Voting underway in 70 Assembly seats amid tight securityUpdated: February 8, 2020 9:44:03 am

- Delhi elections: In complex capital landscape, vote for AAP may not mean disagreement with BJP
- 61 coronavirus cases on ship, Indian crew in quarantine: ‘We are in fear'
- EntertainmentHere’s where you can watch this year’s Oscar-nominated movies
- EntertainmentWarnerMedia nears deal with FRIENDS cast for reunion special: Reports
- TrendingThis man posts TikTok dance video for every day his premature son spends in hospital
- TrendingThis parody 'Amazon Dating' site lets you 'order' a date for Valentine's Day
- SportsIndia vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Score Updates
- SportsCream of the crop: Yogendra Tyagi's role in son Kartik's rise
- OpinionIt’s unfortunate EC didn’t punish hate speech in Delhi campaign
- Simply Put: Why cancer gene map matters
- LifestyleSoha Ali Khan: I don’t follow a diet trend, but need my dose of energy as I wake up hungry
- TechnologyFacebook's Twitter account hacked