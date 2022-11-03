Delhi in grayscale: Air quality dips to severe category, capital chokes
Updated: November 3, 2022 2:07:25 pm
Delhi woke up to grey, smoggy skies Thursday as air quality deteriorated once again to hit the ‘severe’ category. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)
On Thursday morning, the national capital recorded an 24-hour average AQI of 426. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)
Air Quality Index between 401 and 500 is considered to be ‘severe’, which “affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases”. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)
The 24-hour average AQI touched 460, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), at Jahangirpuri and Anand Vihar, recording the worst air quality in the city. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)
Other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) recorded 24-hour average AQI in the ‘very poor’ category at 9 am on Thursday. Noida recorded an AQI of 388 and Gurgaon 391.
In picture, construction work is underway at Sarai Kale Khan. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that all construction activities will be stopped in Delhi in view of the rising pollution. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)
Calm conditions may be a reason for the deteriorating air quality, as they prevent the dispersion of pollutants that then accumulate in the air.
