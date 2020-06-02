- Follow live updates on Coronavirus pandemic
- Follow live updates on the weather forecast, Cyclone Nisarga
- A day after Unlock 1, Cabinet approves economic package for MSMEs, farmers
- Moody’s lowers India rating citing low growth prospects
- Explained: How big is the cyclonic threat on west coast?
- Piyush Goyal: ‘Will achieve $5 trillion economy... won’t let Covid affect resolve’
- Nanded gurdwaras now Covid Care Centres: ‘Most comfortable’
Day 2 of unlock India, coronavirus cases near 2 lakh-markUpdated: June 2, 2020 5:49:43 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Covid LIVE: 73% of deaths in India are of people with comorbidities, says Health Ministry
- CitiesJessica Lall murder case: LG gives nod to early release of Manu Sharma
- EntertainmentWhy Nayakan remains a magnificent mob epic
- EntertainmentNatkhat: The Vidya Balan short film is compelling
- TrendingWatch: Self-driving robot in South Korea helps fight Covid-19 spread
- TrendingElon Musk announces break from Twitter, netizens respond with hilarious memes
- SportsFormula 1 will start with two races at the Austrian GP in July
- SportsHockey players start 'socially-distanced' training after long pause
- OpinionRace shows up pathology of its ideals and policies
- Why the Telangana HC compared Covid-19 to a Trojan horse
- LifestyleRoyal gown to crown: What Queen Elizabeth II wore at her coronation ceremony
- TechnologyMitron app removed from Google Play store; here's why