Cyclone Yaas left behind a trail of damaged homes and flooded farmland, forcing more than 21 lakh people to be evacuated to safe shelters in the states of West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand. In pic, a villager salvages remains of his damaged house at a waterlogged area in Shankarpur village, in the aftermath of Cyclone 'Yaas', in East Midnapore district, Friday, May 28, 2021. (PTI Photo)