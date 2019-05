Congress president Rahul Gandhi, at the Congress party CWC meeting at the party HQ in New Delhi on Saturday. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) chaired by party president Rahul Gandhi, is holding its first review meeting after its defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. Attended by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders, the meeting is currently underway at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)