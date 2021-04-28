Most read
- Covid-19 vaccine registration for 18-44 age group begins: all you need to know
- Tripura DM apologises for disrupting wedding ceremony that continued into curfew hours
- Goa announces lockdown till Monday morning, industries won't be impacted: CM Pramod Sawant
- Chandigarh: No consensus on lockdown, doctors to have last word
- Explained: The Ct value in a Covid test
- Does Gautam Gambhir have license to deal in Covid-19 drugs, asks Delhi High Court
- When Rishi Kapoor refused to work with Amitabh Bachchan, Neetu Singh
- Inside Sugandha Mishra-Sanket Bhosale wedding
- In ‘no shortage’ UP, a 12-hr wait, heartbreak over a fallen cylinder
- The ruthless politics of the Centre's vaccine strategy
Cracks on roads, shattered windowpanes, broken walls: Images of Assam earthquakeUpdated: April 28, 2021 8:19:20 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Facing rush, CoWin portal crashes, starts working after glitch resolved
- EC makes negative Covid report mandatory for entering counting centres on May 2
- EntertainmentWhen Rishi Kapoor refused to work with Amitabh Bachchan, Neetu Singh, said 'Amitabh never gave due credit to actors who worked with him'
- EntertainmentWhen Robert Downey Jr surprised Tom Holland on Thanos' home planet: Russo Brothers share Avengers Infinity War BTS
- TrendingCoWin portal crashes as vaccine registrations open for people above 18, netizens react with memes
- TrendingWATCH: Uttarakhand ambulance driver in PPE kit dances with wedding procession
- SportsIPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad | LIVE
- Nagendra Prasad Sarbadhikari: The man who kicked off Indian football
- OpinionThe ruthless politics of the Centre’s vaccine strategy
- Registration for Covid vaccination: All you need to know
- LifestyleSeychelles to allow entry to vaccinated visitors from India
- TechnologyiOS 14.5: How to stop apps tracking you with Apple's new feature