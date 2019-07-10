Toggle Menu Sections
Cracks on Kolkata flyover, traffic disrupted on EM Bypasshttps://indianexpress.com/photos/india-news/cracks-on-kolkata-flyover-airport-bound-traffic-disrupted-5823811/

Cracks on Kolkata flyover, traffic disrupted on EM Bypass

Airport-bound traffic was on the EM Bypass was affected after an inspection team found cracks on the arterial flyover connecting VIP road and Salt Lake. The bridge has been shut down for 3-days. Express Photo Shashi Ghosh

However, this is not the first instance when bridges and flyovers in Kolkata have come under scrutiny over lack of maintenance. Express Photo Shashi Ghosh

Last year, major Majherhat bridge collapsed started a lot of debate surrounding maintaining old bridges in the city, the crack in comparatively newer flyover too has raised concerns. Express Photo Shashi Ghosh

Express Photographer Shashi Ghosh captures some of the important bridges in Kolkata and in what condition it stands. In this Picture, cracks were noticed on the Chingrighata bridge along the Salt Lke Bypass.

Chingrighata bridge beleghata. Express Photo Shashi Ghosh

Lake Garden bridge Express Photo Shashi Ghosh

Dhakuria bridge. Express Photo Shashi Ghosh

