CPI(M) takes out rally to protest against Vidyasagar statue desecration in Kolkata

BJP and TMC supporters Tuesday fought pitched battles on the streets of Kolkata during a massive roadshow by Shah, who escaped unhurt but was forced to cut short the jamboree and had to be escorted to safety by police.

The CPI(M) took out a rally today at Vidyasagar College protesting against desecration of the social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue during BJP president Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata yesterday. (Source: Express Photo Shashi Ghosh)

Accusing the BJP-RSS of systematically attacking Bengal and its ethos, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury Wednesday said the saffron party was opposed to the very ideas propagated by social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar. (Source: Express Photo Shashi Ghosh)

Earlier in the day, Yechury had tweeted: "Not about just a statue, but a systematic attack on Bengal. One of the biggest symbols of the Bengal renaissance is what BJP-RSS have attacked. These obscurantists have always opposed Vidyasagar's ideas. But Bengal will not succumb." (Source: Express Photo Shashi Ghosh)

vidyasagar college Student stands in front of broken door at Vidyasagar College. While both the BJP and the ruling TMC has begun a blame game on the issue, Yechury said that the violent clashes between the two parties was "hitting at the heart of Bengal and its core." (Source: Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)

A locked gate at Vidyasagar College. BJP and TMC supporters Tuesday fought pitched battles on the streets of Kolkata during a massive roadshow by Shah, who escaped unhurt but was forced to cut short the jamboree and had to be escorted to safety by police. (Source: Express Photo Shashi Ghosh)

The CPI(M) took out a rally to protest against the clashes between BJP-TMC. (Source: Express Photo Shashi Ghosh)

