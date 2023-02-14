Love galore for cows at Ahmedabad’s Bhagwat Vidyapeeth
February 14, 2023 11:17 IST
It was love galore for cows at Ahmedabad's Bhagwat Vidyapeeth on Tuesday, which marked Valentine's Day. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)
On February 6, the Animal Welfare Board of India, a statutory advisory body on “animal welfare laws”, issued an appeal to celebrate ‘Cow Hug Day’ on February 14, which also happens to mark Valentine's Day. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)
However, four days after it issued the appeal, the AWBI withdrew its circular on February 10. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)
It is learnt that the appeal was withdrawn on the intervention of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)
The appeal had read, “We all know that the cow is the backbone of Indian culture and rural economy, sustains our life, represents cattle wealth and biodiversity." (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)
“In view of the immense benefits of the cow, hugging with cow will bring emotional richness hence will increase our individual & collective happiness," added the appeal. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)
Backing AWBI’s appeal, Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh had said on February 9, “Everyone should love cows.” (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)