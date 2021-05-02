Most read
- Follow Election Results 2021 Live Updates here
- Follow Assam Election Results 2021 Live Updates here
- Follow West Bengal Elections 2021 Live Updates here
- Follow Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021 Live Updates here
- Follow Kerala Election Results 2021 Live Updates here
- Need pause to break transmission, key members of Govt’s Covid-19 task force ‘push hard’ for national lockdown
- Assembly polls results today: Covid rules in place, a wait for verdict
- Bengal: In Bolpur’s dedicated Covid facility, overworked staff, fear of beds running out
- Varanasi: Hospitals feel the strain as patients from other districts, states queue up
- Second wave, second phase: As numbers rise, capacities of small towns will be tested
- How Mumbai tackled the rising curve
- Dr Anthony S Fauci on India’s Covid Crisis: ‘Shut down the country for a few weeks…'
Social distancing norms go for a toss as party supporters celebrate poll triumphUpdated: May 2, 2021 9:46:39 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- In joint statement, 13 Oppn leaders request Centre to launch free mass vaccination drive
- LIVE: Delhi sees over 400 Covid deaths for second consecutive day
- EntertainmentKangana Ranaut: 'Never done conventional films still I'm the top leading actress. It's a case study on its own'
- Entertainment100 years of Satyajit Ray: Manikda and the little songs of his cherished road
- Trending100 years of Satyajit Ray: Artist reimagines legend's films posters amid Covid times
- TrendingMumbai teacher who ferries Covid patients in makeshift ambulance wins praise
- SportsIPL 2021 LIVE | PBKS vs DC
- SportsInter Milan win Serie A after 11 years: How the title was won under Antonio Conte
- OpinionFrom crisis to catastrophe
- Finally, one day that breaks upward trend
- Lifestyle'Love wins': Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks celebrate 33 years of marriage
- TechnologyHP Chromebook 11a review: Is it worth it?