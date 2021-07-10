3 / 9

However, amidst reports and pictures of blatant violations of social distancing norms coming from tourist spots, the head of India’s pandemic task force, DR VK Paul, has again warned that the second wave of Covid-19 is not over yet, and that cases can explode if people continue to behave recklessly. In this photograph, Tourists are seen gathered at Ridge, Shimla. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)