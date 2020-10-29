Bihar polls
- Lockdown on top of flood woes threatens to drown JD(U) in Muzaffarpur
- Naya Nitish: Seeks votes in name of Modi, says PM will develop Bihar
- PM Modi raises Ram temple, BJP campaign rallies round Central govt’s schemes
- Glued to TV, ‘not anxious’, RJD chief waits for two verdicts: court, elections
- Editorial: Bihar campaign points to a post-Mandal phase of politics
- Delhi Confidential: Cheer From Leader
- Opinion | NDA has a slight edge in Bihar polls, despite Nitish Kumar’s dwindling popularity
A bleak Lakshmi Puja: Covid robs Kolkata’s Kumartuli of festive cheerUpdated: October 29, 2020 11:30:04 pm
Best of Express
- J&K: Three BJP workers shot dead by militants in Kulgam
- Explained: Mayawati's attack on Akhilesh, and BSP's problems within
- EntertainmentThe Crown season 4 trailer: Queen Elizabeth II and Margaret Thatcher lock horns
- TrendingWatch: Car that transforms into an airplane flies over Slovakia in test flight
- TrendingPopular Halloween trail becomes drive-through due to COVID-19
- SportsIPL | CSK beat KKR by 6 wickets | As it happened
- SportsSpeed has a new name: Anrich Nortje
- OpinionExcessive optimism over a pact with election-bound US is premature
- As NY’s ‘The Strand’ calls for help, are indie bookstores in crisis worldwide?
- LifestyleThe British royal family is hiring with a starting salary of Rs 18.5 lakh; know more
- TechnologyAmazon, Flipkart Diwali sale 2020: Phones with up to Rs 40,000 discount