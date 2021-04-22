2 / 10

India registered over 3.14 lakh fresh coronavirus cases in a day, the highest-ever single-day count recorded in any country, taking the the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country to1,59,30,965, according to Health Ministry's update on Thursday morning. The toll increased to 1,84,657 with a record 2,104 new deaths. Body of a deceased Covid-19 patient is being carried out of a hospital in Delhi.