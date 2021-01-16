Must Read
- Explained: How the catching standards in India-Australia series have dropped
- Bengal: EC releases electoral roll, over 20 lakh names added
- Adhir to Mamata: Join Cong to defeat BJP
- $680 million project afoot to redevelop New Delhi station, Railways woos global investors
- Along the 15-km stretch at Singhu, 50 horsemen trot ‘in R-Day preparation’
- To avoid jams, Haryana farmers say will start for Delhi on Jan 20
- Comedian Munawar Faruqui stays in jail, co-accused include brother, friend, organiser
- NIA summons farm union leader for questioning, he says bid to derail protest
- Kovind gives Rs 5 lakh, Governors & chief ministers too donate for Ram Temple
- On farmers, SC flagged no consultation, let it hear us on J&K: Omar Abdullah
- Form own group to discuss laws: Govt to farmer unions
World’s largest Covid-19 inoculation drive begins in IndiaUpdated: January 16, 2021 2:22:14 pm
- EntertainmentKangana Ranaut, Nimrat Kaur and others hail COVID-19 vaccination drive: More power to mankind
- EntertainmentWrong perception that artistes shouldn't talk about politics: Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub
- TrendingAs WhatsApp delays new privacy policy, netizens say 'it's too late'
- TrendingIND vs AUS: Star Wars fans in frenzy as Darth Vader and Stormtroopers arrive at the Gabba
- SportsIndia vs Australia 4th Test Day 2| Play abandoned due to wet outfield
- SportsHardik and Krunal Pandya's father passes away
- OpinionVaccine efficacy needs a nutrition booster
- LifestyleThe Back Burner: Kutchi Dabeli, the quintessential Gujarati street snack
- TechnologyWhatsApp privacy policy update delayed: Everything that has happened so far