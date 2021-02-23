Latest news
- Explosion of quota demands: Who wants what, why in Karnataka
- In UP govt’s attempt to boost tourism, Ayodhya gets the biggest pie
- For a fee, House Finance panel head Jayant Sinha offers to advise, secure funds for firm
- EC: CAPF deployment in all poll-bound states, not just West Bengal
- Projects for Assam, Bengal, PM Modi promises real ‘poriborton’
- Cow science exam postponed after Aayog chief’s exit
- UP Budget an election stunt, nothing in it for youths, farmers: Opposition
- Kolkta: TMC rolls out slogan across state
- Politics, economics of Goa’s river casinos
How Mumbai is dealing with a rise in Covid-19 casesFebruary 23, 2021 10:46:54 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- IIM Calcutta turf war: Director goes to govt against Chairman
- Puducherry: Did Congress high command neglect discontent?
- EntertainmentBhagyashree on quitting films after Maine Pyar Kiya: ‘I wasn't true to my God, I did not value my success’
- EntertainmentRubina Dilaik celebrates her Bigg Boss 14 win with husband Abhinav Shukla and her friends, see photos
- TrendingKoala gets a new lease on life with prosthetic foot made by Australian dentist
- Trending'You know what a mother wants': Maa and Agneepath deliver Mumbai Police's message
- SportsAxar Patel — the family’s hero, literally
- SportsMilestone-man Ishant Sharma better than before
- OpinionA new unwritten MP Police manual has emerged, where police are not supposed to resist lawbreakers
- What is behind India's new coronavirus surge?
- LifestyleNora Fatehi experiments with her look, wears reinvented 'sherwani in sensational style'
- TechnologyAmkette Evo Fox Game Box review: A fun device for retro gamers