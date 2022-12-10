262nd Corps Day celebrated with stunt shows and parades in Bengaluru
December 10, 2022 12:06:14 pm
A ceremonial parade and a motorcycle stunt show were held at the Army Service Corps Centre and College in Bengaluru on the occasion of the 262nd Corps Day and 11th ASC reunion celebrations. (Express photo by Jithendra M)
The event showcased an impressive display of equestrian sport, para-motor display and free fall by the paratroopers, the officials said. Here is a picture of an equestrian sport being played (Express photo by Jithendra M)
The show included ghatka by the 12th Sikh light infantry's ghatka, kallaripayattu by the 118th territorial army ghats Kalariyapattu, and taekwondo, officials added. (Express photo by Jithendra M)
Explaining the rich history of the motorcycle display team, the defence authorities recalled the days when ‘Tornadoes’ performed for the first time in 1967 under the leadership of Major F S Yadav. To commemorate the rich history of the Corps and pay homage to the soldiers, the ‘Tornadoes’ in October undertook a 2,600-km-long motorcycle expedition in the North-East. (Express photo by Jithendra M)
The Army Service Corps mainly comprises three main branches – supply, petroleum and transport. (Express photo by Jithendra M)
The basic function of ASC is the provisioning and supply of rations and all grades of petroleum products to the Army, Air Force, Navy and certain Paramilitary forces during peacetime as well as war. (Express photo by JIthendra M)
“The range of responsibility of the ASC includes procurement, inspection, quality control, storage and distribution of food articles and petroleum products,” the defence ministry said. (Express photo by Jithendra M)
Lieutenant General M K S Yadav was the guest of honour. The personnel and families of the armed forces, paramilitary force, police, and others and school children also attended the event. (Express photo by Jithendra M)