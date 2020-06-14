1 / 7

The centre on Saturday released guidelines for doctors to use investigational antiviral medication remdesivir in treating India’s Covid-19 patients, but there is still little clarity on how patients can access the drug. Health activists and industry sources allege “not a single” vial of the drug has been brought into India since its approval for emergency use by Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on June 1. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)