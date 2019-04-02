Congress releases manifesto for Lok Sabha election with focus on jobs, farmers, Nyayhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/india-news/congress-releases-manifesto-for-lok-sabha-election-with-focus-on-jobs-farmers-nyay/
Congress releases manifesto for Lok Sabha election with focus on jobs, farmers, Nyay
The Congress on Tuesday released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls, making a slew of promises, including giving Rs 72,000 each to five crore poor families under the 'Nyay' scheme, filling up 22 lakh government vacancies, bringing a separate budget for farmers and fixing a single moderate GST rate.