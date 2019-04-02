Toggle Menu Sections
Congress releases manifesto for Lok Sabha election with focus on jobs, farmers, Nyay

The Congress on Tuesday released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls, making a slew of promises, including giving Rs 72,000 each to five crore poor families under the 'Nyay' scheme, filling up 22 lakh government vacancies, bringing a separate budget for farmers and fixing a single moderate GST rate.

The Congress party manifesto promises to waive the outstanding loan of farmers and ending the non-payment of loans as a criminal offence. The Congress manifesto also introduces a separate ‘Kisan budget’ to prioritise issues affecting the agriculture sector. (Source: PTI)

After releasing its Lok Sabha election manifesto today, Congress said it will reverse the unwarranted and illegal interference by the BJP government into the functioning of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It also said the party will respect the autonomy of the RBI in matters reserved to the RBI under the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1939, including the formulation of monetary policy.

On the party's showpiece minimum income guarantee scheme or Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY), the party's manifesto promised to give Rs 72,000 per year to the poorest 20 per cent households in India. To the youth of India, Congress pledged to make jobs its top priority, saying it will ensure 34 lakh jobs in the public sector by filling all 4 lakh central government vacancies before March 2020. (Source: PTI)

