Congress president poll: It’s Mallikarjun Kharge vs Shashi Tharoor, nominations filed
September 30, 2022 7:10:38 pm
September 30, 2022 7:10:38 pm
1 / 8
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge filed his nomination papers for the party's presidential polls at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Friday. (Express/Anil Sharma)
2 / 8
Kharge appealed to all Congress workers to vote for him. “I thank senior leaders from all states for supporting me in the Congress presidential election,” Kharge told reporters at the AICC office after filing his nomination. (Express)
3 / 8
Kharge's candidature was proposed by party leaders Ashok Gehlot, Digvijaya Singh, Pramod Tiwari, PL Punia, AK Antony, Pawan Kumar Bansal and Mukul Wasnik. (Express/Anil Sharma)
4 / 8
Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Jharkhand minister KN Tripathi on Friday filed the nomination for All India Congress Committee (AICC) national president in Delhi. Tripathi handed over the nomination papers to Madhusudan Mistry, chairman of the Congress' Central Election Authority, at the AICC headquarters. (Express/Anil Sharma)
5 / 8
Having filed nomination papers for the post of Congress president, Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor Friday framed the contest between him and party veteran Mallikarjun Kharge as a choice between “change” represented by him and continuation of status quo and business as usual by Kharge. (Express)
6 / 8
An initial version of Tharoor’s manifesto for the upcoming elections showed a distorted map of India, with parts of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh omitted from it. His office later corrected the omission, and a fresh version now includes the official map of India. Tharoor’s manifesto includes ‘ten tenets’ to ‘revitalise’ Congress. (Express)
7 / 8
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Friday was seen backing the candidature of Mallikarjun Kharge.
8 / 8
The three sets of nomination papers that Kharge filed had the signatures of Mukul Wasnik, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Hooda, Sharma, Tewari, and Chavan as proposers. (Express)