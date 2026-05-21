Congress leaders pay tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on death anniversary
Besides members of the Gandhi family, many former chief ministers and union ministers paid their tributes to Rajiv Gandhi at his memorial Veer Bhumi
May 21, 2026 13:48 IST
May 21, 2026 13:48 IST
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Top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 35th death anniversary
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Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal, former chief ministers Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Ashok Gehlot, besides several former union ministers were present at his memorial Veer Bhumi
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Besides members of the Gandhi family, many former chief ministers and union ministers paid their tributes to Rajiv Gandhi at his memorial Veer Bhumi
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Paying tribute, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said his father's teachings and values will always remain with him
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In a post on X, Kharge said, "On his martyrdom day, we pay our deepest respects to Former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi, a remarkable son of India who inspired hope and aspiration in millions across the nation."
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"Papa, I will fully shoulder the responsibility of realizing the dream of a skilled, prosperous, and strong India that you envisioned," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X
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Several Congress leaders also remembered Rajiv Gandhi as the architect of modern India
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Rajiv Gandhi served as India's prime minister from October 31, 1984, to December 2, 1989
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Born on August 20, 1944, in Mumbai, he was assassinated in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991