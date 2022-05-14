5 / 9

Former finance minister P Chidambaram, the convenor of the Congress panel deliberating economic issues at the Chintan Shivir, said: “A Congress-led government ushered in a new era of liberalisation in 1991. The country has reaped enormous benefits in terms of wealth creation, new businesses and new entrepreneurs, a huge middle class, millions of jobs, exports and lifting 27 crore people out of poverty during a 10-year period. After 30 years, it is felt that taking into account global and domestic developments, it may be necessary to contemplate a reset of the economic policies. In pic: P Chidambaram during a press conference at Chintan Shivir in Udaipur on Saturday.