Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane said that celebrations have been structured and will be presented to reflect the Prime Minister's vision of Jan Bhagidari. The Republic Day celebrations will commence on January 23, the birth anniversary of great national icon Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and conclude on January 30 which is observed as Martyrs' Day. The celebrations will be a tribute to INA veterans, people and tribal communities who participated in the freedom movement. (PTI)