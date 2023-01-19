Over 1,200 performers have been practising to perform for the Republic Day function, with each group representing a slice of India and embodying the national spirit through their performances.
The traditional dance performance to be presented during the main event include Gaurr Maria, Gaddi Nati, Siddi Dhamal, Baiga Pardhoni, Purulia, Bagurumba, Ghusadi, Balti, Lambadi, Paika, Rathwa, Budigali, Songimukhawate, Karma, Mangho, Ka Shad Mastieh, Kummikali, Palaiyar, Cheraw and Rekham Pada. These events and groups are being coordinated by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. (PTI)