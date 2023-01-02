Cold wave grips north India; Delhi shivers as minimum temperature dips to 7.6 degrees
Updated: January 2, 2023 21:52 IST
The current cold wave is predicted to intensify further in parts of North India, including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh father New Years and in early January, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). (PTI Photo)
Meanwhile in Delhi, after a brief respite on New Year, cold wave conditions returned to the national capital on Monday and people were found huddled around bonfires along the roads to beat the bone-chilling conditions. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)
Delhi saw one of its coldest days in years as a blanket of fog settled over the Ingo-Gangetic Plain, blocking out the sun. Moreover, the air quality in the national capital is in the 'very poor' category on Monday with the Air Quality Index reaching 301. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
In Kashmir, the mercury is plunging more than five degrees below the freezing point in Srinagar, and Gulmarg and Pahalgam recording their lowest temperatures so far this winter, officials said on Monday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)
Amidst trains running late due to the fog in the North of India, passengers brave the chill at Railway station in Ludhiana on Monday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)
Madhya Pradesh has started the new year on a severe cold note and the MeT has forecast a cold wave across the state till January 4 that will cause the mercury to remain below 10 degrees Celsius on Monday, a meteorologist said. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
During early morning dense fog, which had crippled normal life affecting visibility, labourers wrapped in woollens walk down the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
Monkeys get cozy on a wall during a cold winter day, in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)