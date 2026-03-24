The facility is owned by former Samajwadi Party MLA Ansar Ahmad, say police
Updated: March 24, 2026 14:46 IST
Updated : March 24, 2026 14:46 IST
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At least four workers were killed and 12 others injured after a portion of a cold storage facility collapsed in Phaphamau area of Prayagraj on Monday (Source: Photo by PTI)
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According to police, a corner of the roof caved in, triggering the collapse of nearly half of the structure and trapping several workers under the debris (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Rescue teams comprising police, NDRF, SDRF and fire brigade personnel rushed to the site and launched an intensive operation to pull out those trapped (Source: Photo by PTI)
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A total of 16 injured persons were taken to hospitals, where four succumbed to their injuries while the remaining continued to receive treatment (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Authorities said those with minor injuries were given medical aid and later discharged as rescue efforts continued at the site (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Preliminary findings indicated that the cold storage facility, operated by former Samajwadi Party MLA Ansar Ahmad, had the required licence, though its structural compliance is now under scrutiny (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The exact cause of the collapse is yet to be determined and an inquiry is underway, police said (Source: Photo by PTI)
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District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said that rescue operations were still underway and necessary arrangements were being made to facilitate operations at night (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and announced ex gratia assistance of ₹2 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured (Source: Photo by PTI)
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CM Yogi Adityanath also instructed officials to carry out the rescue operations swiftly and directed that there should be no negligence in the treatment of the injured (Source: Photo by PTI)