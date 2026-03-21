CM Yogi Adityanath attends Aranya Samagam on International Forest Day in Lucknow
Yogi Adityanath emphasises forest conservation and its link to ecological balance and economic development at a national dialogue in Lucknow
March 21, 2026 19:35 IST
March 21, 2026 19:35 IST
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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated ‘Aranya Samagam’, a national forestry dialogue themed ‘Forests and Economies’ at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on the occasion of the International Day of Forests
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Addressing the gathering, Yogi Adityanath stressed the importance of environmental conservation, stating that forests form the basis of life and are a vital component of nature’s balance
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He highlighted that the theme ‘Forests and Economies’ underscores the role of forest conservation in driving economic development and enhancing human welfare
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The Chief Minister pointed to emerging environmental challenges, noting that global warming and cooling trends are creating new threats for humanity amid changing climate patterns
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Referring to traditional knowledge systems, he emphasised that Vedic teachings accord the highest importance to trees, linking forests directly with water, air, and life itself
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Yogi Adityanath observed that modern environmental crises are a result of human interference with nature, calling for a reassessment of past actions contributing to ecological imbalance
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He reiterated the principle that the Earth is akin to a mother, underlining the responsibility of every citizen to actively participate in protecting and conserving natural resources
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The event also saw participation from state ministers Arun Kumar Saxena and K P Malik, along with senior forest officials from Uttar Pradesh and other states, focusing on forest preservation and sustainable practices