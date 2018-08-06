7 / 8

Dhawan was witness to the generational shift in the Congress. After the assassination of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi appointed a sitting Supreme Court judge, Justice MP Thakkar, to probe the incident. Within just two months after assuming office as prime minister, Rajiv Gandhi had shunted Dhawan out as speculations about his role in Gandhi’s assassination were growing by the day. In Picture, Sonia Gandhi, Hamid Ansari with RK Dhawan and his wife Achla during at Home on the occasion of Independence Day at Rashtrapati Bhavan in 2012. Source: Express Photo