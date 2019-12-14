1 / 8

At least 42 students were detained and over 25 injured Friday after Delhi Police fired tear gas shells and resorted to lathi charge during a protest against the new citizenship law at Jamia Millia Islamia. “Forty-two students were detained, of which 10 are from DU. The protesters were asked not to hold the protest as they didn’t have permission. They pelted stones and police had to resort to mild lathi charge,” DCP (South East) Chinmoy Biswal said. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)