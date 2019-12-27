6 / 8

While addressing a protest rally in Mumbai's Azad Maidan, All India Democratic Women's Association president Malini Bhattacharya said, "The Narendra Modi-led government is working against the Indian Constitution. It has unleashed a reign of terror instead of addressing the basic rights of the poor people. The government is operating on hatred and inflicting atrocities on the people. In such a situation, women's hardships have multiplied. And we have to show greater resolve to fight against this government. Women have to unite in this fight across the nation." (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)