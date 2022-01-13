3 / 8

The circus had lost its popularity long before the pandemic -- very few of today's young generation can recall having watched a circus performance. "Once upon a time, the audience used to have a lot of fun watching us. I felt very happy watching them from the show ring. It's hard to do a show without an audience," Karim Sheikh, the circus clown, said as he spoke about the present circumstances where the number of audience has been restricted to stop the spread of Covid-19.