MUST READ
- No VIP culture in vaccination campaign, says PM Modi in address to nation
- Explained: Why has the global terror finance watchdog put Turkey under the lens?
- Paytm gets regulator approval for biggest India IPO
- Opinion: Has Priyanka Gandhi given fresh life to women's reservation issue?
- Mumbai: Fire on 19th floor of Avingha Park in Lower Parel, one dead
- Challenge ahead: how to boost coverage of second dose
- Calm tempers, RSS advises BJP ahead of Assembly elections
- Hills, jungle and a snake: How vaccinators did it
- Tabraiz Shamsi: Amateur magician; professional tweaker-trickster
- When Shah Rukh Khan revealed why he'll always be grateful to Chunky Pandey
Moviegoers, rejoice! Maharashtra reopens cinema halls, theatres as Covid second wave ebbsOctober 22, 2021 7:35:00 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union minister's son Ashish Mishra remanded in police custody again
- Cities'Doesn't happen just by wishing': Raje's blunt response on next CM face
- EntertainmentAlec Baldwin fatally shoots cinematographer on film set, injures director as prop gun misfires
- EntertainmentHow Kader Khan became Bollywood's go-to dialogue writer: An impressed Manmohan Desai gifted him his TV
- Trending'Diwali ki safai' triggers fresh memes across internet
- TrendingWoman performs traditional Rajasthani folk dance on rollerblades, internet cannot stop applauding
- SportsT20 World Cup 2021: Australia— No aura, no fear
- SportsTabraiz Shamsi: Amateur magician and professional tweaker-trickster
- OpinionHas Priyanka Gandhi given fresh life to women’s reservation issue?
- The row in Punjab over CBSE's examination date sheet
- LifestyleGreen activist hid in Louvre loos before gatecrashing Louis Vuitton's show
- TechnologyThese are the best 16-inch laptops for creative professionals and gamers