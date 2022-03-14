4 / 7

Hundreds of cases were reported in other provinces and cities along China's east coast and inland as well. Beijing, which had six new cases, and Shanghai, with 41, locked down residential and office buildings where infected people had been found. In pic, people walk through a closed market in Changchun in northeastern China's Jilin Province, Friday, March 11, 2022. China on Friday ordered a lockdown of the 9 million residents of the northeastern city of Changchun amid a new spike in COVID-19 cases in the area attributed to the highly contagious omicron variant. (Photo: Chinatopix via AP)