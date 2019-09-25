These children need to take a train ride to get water in Maharashtra’s Mukundwadi

A train passes by Mukundwadi railway station in Aurangabad, India, August 2, 2019. Millions of Indians do not have secure water supplies, according to the UK-based charity, WaterAid. It says 12% of Indians, or about 163 million people, do not have access to clean water near their homes - the biggest proportion of any country. The train is often overcrowded, so a group of small children jostling to get on board with pitchers to fill with water is not always welcome "Some people help me, sometimes they complain to railway officials for putting pitchers near the door. If we don't put them near the door, we can not take them out quickly when the train stops," Dhage said Garud's grandmother Sitabai Kamble and an elderly neighbour help occasionally by pushing them on board in the face of irritable passengers "Sometimes they kick the pitchers away, they grumble," Kamble said. (Reuters)