Chief of Army Staff Manoj Pande visits Ladakh amid India, China disengagement
September 11, 2022 8:29:06 pm
Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande during Indian Army's Exercise Parvat Prahar in eastern Ladakh, amid the ongoing disengagement with China in the Gogra Heights-Hot Springs area on the LAC. (PTI Photo)
A view of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh region July 27, 2019. Picture taken July 27, 2019. Gen Pande witnessed Exercise Pravat Prahar besides interacting with officers and troops deployed in the region. (REUTERS)
The beginning of the disengagement process in the Gogra-Hotsprings area is an outcome of the 16th round of high-level military talks in July, the two armies said in a statement on Thursday. (PTI Photo)
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Friday that the disengagement process in Patrolling Point 15 will be done by Monday. (PTI Photo)
Bagchi said the agreement ensures that the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in this area will be strictly observed and respected by both sides and that there will be no unilateral change in the status quo. (PTI Photo)
COAS Gen Manoj Pande flew an IAF Apache helicopter during his visit to Ladakh. (PTI Photo)
Commander of the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta and other senior officials apprised Gen Pande about the overall security situation including the ongoing disengagement process in Patrolling Point 15, people familiar with Gen Pande's visit said.(PTI Photo)
India and China were in a standoff at the Line of Actual Control. India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the LAC are key for the overall development of the bilateral ties. (PTI Photo)