Latest news
- For first time in 10 months, Mutual Funds invest in equities
- 175 personnel killed in 10 years: Why Bastar still remains a Maoist bastion
- 45 forest fires in 24 hrs, Uttarakhand reaches out to Centre
- Chhattisgarh Maoist attack: How a massive security operation was planned and how it went wrong
- Teacher, manager, mountaineer... now, first cricketer from Ladakh in J&K team
- 'Aadhaar numbers for sale' report: Delhi Police closes case on The Tribune, journalist
- A year with virus: lessons and challenges
- Abohar Ekta Rally: ‘This fight is not only about farm laws... this is also against a political party’
- Why forest fires break out in the spring, and why they have been so frequent this year
Chhattsigarh encounter: 22 jawans killed in Maoist ambush in BijapurUpdated: April 5, 2021 2:20:08 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Not an intelligence failure: CRPF DG on Chhattisgarh encounter
- Covid Live: Increased demand for plasma in Delhi; Maharashtra night curfew from 8 pm
- EntertainmentAfter Akshay Kumar, 45 Ram Setu crew members test positive for COVID-19, shoot halted
- EntertainmentVakeel Saab actor Pawan Kalyan: I am a crazy fan of Amitabh Bachchan, fought with my brothers for him
- TrendingMemes and jokes on Twitter after Maharashtra announces fresh lockdown amid rising cases
- TrendingWatch: Mama bear struggles to get her cubs to cross the road in Connecticut
- SportsFakhar Zaman run out on 193 after 'fake fielding' by Quinton de Kock
- SportsJordan Gill and Dave Coldwell: British boxer and trainer flying the flag for Indian heritage
- OpinionGST on fuel: A price vs revenue trade-off
- Fake fielding: How Fakhar Zaman got conned by de Kock
- LifestyleCasting a fashionable spell: How this brand's new bags and belts collection redefines Indian women's badassery
- TechnologyLG calls quits on its mobile phone business