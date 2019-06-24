India News How Chennai is struggling with water crisis Lakhs of people are turning to water tank trucks in the southern state of Tamil Nadu as house and hotel taps run dry because of an acute water shortage caused by drying lakes and depleted groundwater. Chennai is among the regions in Tamil Nadu which is affected by drought. With a deficient monsoon in 2018, the state’s reservoirs are dried up. Four water sources around Chennai — Poondi, Chembarambakkam, Sholavaram and Red Hills — are also dry. (AP) This combo of June 15, 2018, satellite image, left and April 6, 2019, satellite image right shows Puzhal reservoir in Chennai before and during drought. (Satellite image 2019 Maxar Technologies via AP) Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami Friday said the drought and deficient monsoon had resulted in depletion of groundwater levels. He added that the government was unable to take quicker action due to the recent elections. (AP) Lakhs of people are turning to water tank trucks in the southern state of Tamil Nadu as house and hotel taps run dry because of an acute water shortage caused by drying lakes and depleted groundwater. (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government said that it has not turned down neighbouring Kerala government's one-time offer of providing 2 million litres of water but Chennai’s daily requirement itself was 525 million litres a day. (PTI) CM Palaniswami said the government had allocated Rs 65 crore to transfer by rail water from Jolarpettai near Vellore to Chennai. (PTI) In rural areas, water was being supplied from Andhra Pradesh’s Krisha river. While about 11 TMC water was supposed to have come, TN was receiving only 2 TMC water. (PTI)